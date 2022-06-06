Woman killed in Malvern house fire was 'talented artist'
A woman who was killed in a house fire in Malvern has been described by neighbours as a "talented artist".
Named locally as Dianne, the woman in her 70s died after the fire broke out at her bungalow on Churchill Drive early on Friday morning.
The property was completely destroyed in the blaze.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service continues to investigate the cause of the fire, but it is not thought to be suspicious.
Neighbours told the BBC how they heard "a big boom" before seeing the flames coming from the property.
"I was just getting up for work," Andy, who lives two doors away, said. "I heard this big boom, but it sounded further away.
"Then the guy with the milk float came down and said it was on fire. By the time I went around the back I could feel the heat from two doors down."
He said he did not know the woman who died, but another neighbour, Myrtle, said they had been friends and Dianne was a talented artist.
"I got woke up between six and half past, there were all these fire engines and ambulances," she said.
"I could see all of the flames and smoke coming out of the roof."
West Mercia Police said its investigation into the fire was ongoing and that the woman's next of kin had been informed.
