Redditch-based pharmacy chain gets counselling for staff over abuse
A pharmacist says he has had to get counselling for staff, because of the level of abuse they face.
Mo Kolia, from the Knights chain, said in one incident a staff member was threatened with a knife.
Birmingham-based union the Pharmacists' Defence Association said there had been reports of a stabbing and physical attacks in pharmacies around the UK.
Mr Kolia said staff got verbal abuse "on a day-to-day basis" and were often left "scared, nervous".
"There have been issues where we've had to actually get occupational health involved where colleagues have been so scared to come to work because they're worried about what they'll get the next day," he said.
"We have had to get security guards in to certain pharmacies which we've never had to ever do before."
Knights pharmacy, based in Redditch, operates more than 90 pharmacies nationwide.
The PDA launched an online survey in April and nearly 550 community pharmacists, mostly staff working in England, responded.
Some 468 of them - 85% - say they, or someone they work with, experienced verbal or racial abuse in the previous month while at work.
Mr Kolia said "stock availability" was a key reason for the escalation in abuse across the UK.
"Whilst I can understand the frustration patients have, of course community pharmacy isn't to blame for the national shortages," he said.
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care told the BBC abuse was inexcusable and would not be tolerated.
"We work closely with the pharmaceutical industry and the NHS to minimise disruption caused by medicine shortages on the rare occasions they arise," they said.
