Paris Mayo denies murdering her newborn baby in Ross-on-Wye
- Published
A woman has appeared in court to deny murdering her newborn baby three years ago.
Paris Mayo, 18, from Ruardean in Gloucestershire, was arrested and charged in April.
She is accused of killing the baby, named Stanley Mayo, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on 23 March 2019.
Ms Mayo appeared at Worcester Crown Court where she pleaded not guilty to murder. She was granted bail until her trial on a date yet to be fixed.
Mrs Justice Tipples said the trial was expected to take place next year and last for six weeks.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.