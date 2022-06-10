Herefordshire drivers set to face new traffic offence powers
Drivers in Herefordshire could be fined in the future for using "rat runs" and doing illegal U-turns, under plans by the county council.
The authority has approved £100,000 to bring in cameras to spot such traffic offences.
Currently only local authorities in London can take action on the matters, which also include blocking yellow box junctions.
The council has to now apply to the government for final approval.
If successful, the cameras are expected to yield a net income of £59,000 over this financial year and the next, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Lead councillor for transport on the authority, John Harrington, admitted the council "desperately need revenue" but wanted to take action over issues residents "regularly express their concerns over".
New signs are included in the plans to ensure "the unfamiliar are not unfairly impacted", he added.
A further £100,000 could be spent by the authority on extending Hereford's on-street, pay-and-display parking areas.
The proposals also include installing new ticket machines, with the plan expected to bring in £41,000 over the next two years.
But Mr Harrington insisted the parking measures would be to "manage demand", with income from the scheme "a consequence and not the purpose".
