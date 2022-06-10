Cazoo to close sites in Worcester and St Helens
The jobs of about 190 people are under threat after online car seller Cazoo confirmed the location of two sites it will close.
Cazoo has 10 vehicle preparation sites in the UK, with the ones in Worcester and St Helens set to go.
The company has revealed plans to cut a total of about 750 jobs across the UK and Europe as part of measures to save more than £200m by the end of 2023.
Cazoo said online car sales had fallen as Covid restrictions lifted.
It cited recession fears and consumer cutbacks as the reasons for the major cost-saving drive.
The closure of the Worcester site affected 100 people while about 90 would be affected in St Helens, a spokesperson said.
"We no longer currently require the capacity of all 10 vehicle preparation sites we have in the UK that we inherited when we acquired certain businesses," they added.
