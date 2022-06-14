Robotic prostate surgery to start at Redditch hospital
- Published
Prostate cancer patients could receive potentially life-saving robotic surgery in Worcestershire from later this year.
After an eight-year fundraising campaign the procedure is set to launch at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch from August, officials said.
Up to 80 patients a year currently have to travel out of the county for the surgery.
Worcestershire Acute NHS Trust has begun recruiting for the two consultant urologists needed for the treatment.
The state-of-the-art equipment, recruitment and training will cost more than £3.6m, the trust said.
Up to £500,000 was raised by supporters before the plans were paused during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Robotic-assisted Radical Prostatectomy (RARP) can mean less pain, shorter stays in hospital and quicker recovery for patients with prostate cancer, which is the most common form of cancer in men.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk