Hereford: Moss filters to suck up city centre pollution
- Published
Giant moss filters to suck up pollution are being installed in busy traffic areas in Hereford.
The first of three is being set up on Wednesday, with each filter aiming to capture as much CO2 as 28 trees, Herefordshire Council said.
Moss is being used for its natural ability to absorb and metabolise fine dust and particles, according to the local authority.
It is part of an on-going £6m Hereford city centre improvement project.
Air pollution results in more than 36,000 people in the UK dying each year, and the scheme is another "small but significant step towards cleaner air" in Hereford, councillor John Harrington, cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said.
The filters are already being used in London, Waltham Forest and in Cork in Ireland.
"We are working hard in a number of ways to reduce emissions from vehicles in our beautiful, historic city with the aim of cleaner, healthier air for visitors but that takes time," Mr Harrington said.
"Nature is lending us a helping hand towards this in the meantime."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk