Bromsgrove coach firm back operating after £2m fire
A coach firm devastated by a huge blaze three months ago has praised customers for help in enabling it to "bounce back" into operation.
Kev's Cars and Coaches lost 21 of its 22 vehicles in the fire that swept through its premises in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire in March.
It caused about £2m worth of damage, but an investigation was inconclusive.
Manager Des Rogers said leasing firms also helped them "get back on their feet".
"We never thought we'd turn things around this quickly at the time. Obviously thanks to the staff - the staff have been excellent - and the other people we ought to thank are our passengers," he said.
"They've been absolutely amazing.
"Our customers have come back in their numbers that we had before so yeah, everything is back running as normal."
He said the firm would not be operating had bus leasing companies, Transport for West Midlands and Worcester County Council not also stepped in to assist them.
"[They] have all been absolutely golden and we've managed to get back on our feet and here we are today," he said.
At the time of the fire, Mr Rogers said initial findings by the fire service suggested one of the vehicles had a mechanical or electrical fault in its engine.
Mark Davis, who works at the firm, said staff were also now happy to be back at work.
"We're much happier we've all got job security now and we're providing the service that we're supposed to," he said.
"It's a very resilient industry and Kev's has been going now for at least 35 years, but we're battling on and pulling through."
