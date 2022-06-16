Pershore man's brain cancer cycling challenge for sister
A man has completed a 370-mile cycling challenge in memory of his sister who died from a brain tumour.
Chloe Clayton was diagnosed with a rare grade 4 brain tumour before the cancer spread and she died in 2016.
Her brother Jordan set off from London on 10 June and reached his destination of Amsterdam four days' later, charity Brain Tumour Research said.
The 30-year-old from Pershore, in Worcestershire, has raised £3,700 towards "vital" research, they added.
"The hardest part of the cycle was the first day, London to Dover, so many hills and two punctures along the way. It was testing, but I made it through," he said.
"What helped me most was the team I was with, everyone was so encouraging and that helped me so much.
"Also knowing my sister would be so proud was always at the front of my mind when my legs started to give way."
Doctors managed to remove 95% of the tumour in his sister's brain during a 10-hour operation, the charity said.
A biopsy revealed it was a rare grade 4 tumour which led to Chloe having six months of radiotherapy.
In July 2016, she began to have violent seizures and an MRI showed the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.
She was placed on palliative care and died at home, surrounded by her family in September, aged 19, just a year after she was diagnosed, the charity added.
Mr Clayton said he was "chuffed" at the amount of money he had raised.
"I can't thank everyone enough who has supported me for this and I am already looking forward to the next challenge," he added.
Mel Tiley, from the charity, thanked him for his "incredible achievement".
"Cycling hundreds of miles is an incredible achievement and the amount he has raised reflects this too."
