HMP Long Lartin: Inmate 'stabbed officer with pointed metal bar'
An inmate used a pointed metal bar to stab an officer at a high security prison during a "frenzied" attack, a jury has heard.
David Bieber, 56, is accused of targeting Alison Smith with a "home-made" weapon at HMP Long Lartin, Worcestershire, in 2017.
Worcester Crown Court was told Ms Smith was left bleeding from wounds to her face and right arm.
Mr Bieber denies a charge of attempted murder.
He has also pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding and unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon.
He had a "trusted role" as a cleaner at the time of the attack, his trial heard.
Opening the case on Thursday, prosecutor Simon Phillips told the jury that Mr Bieber was described by witnesses as accusing Ms Smith of interfering with his medication, allegedly saying: "I am going to kill [her]."
Mr Phillips said Ms Smith was hurt by a weapon that consisted of "two long pieces of metal pointed at one end and taped together".
Showing what he said was the item to the court, he added: "It became bent, probably during the course of the struggle."
The jury heard the inmate was being returned to a wing by Ms Smith when they approached a locked gate in a corridor.
'Grabbed by the neck'
The prosecutor said: "He grabbed her by the neck from behind, he pulled her backwards, at the same time thrusting the weapon towards her head and neck.
"It's probably accurately described as a frenzied attack."
Officers restrained and disarmed Mr Bieber after coming to Ms Smith's aid upon hearing her screams, Mr Phillips said.
The court heard a handwritten note later found in Mr Bieber's cell listed three names, including that of Ms Smith.
Mr Bieber was not present at his trial in person, and instead watched the proceedings via a video-link to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire.
The trial continues.
