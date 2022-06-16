Septic tank 'not searched' in 1982 hunt, murder trial hears
Officers searching for a missing woman in 1982 walked metres from the septic tank where her body was found 37 years later, a jury was told.
Brenda Venables' remains were found in the underground chamber at the former marital home, Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 2019.
Retired pig farmer David Venables, 89, denies murdering his wife.
Peter Sharrock, who took part in police searches, told Worcester Crown Court the tank was apparently overlooked.
The jury heard a "high profile" search for 48-year-old Mrs Venables involved dogs, boats and a helicopter who checked waterways, fields, woods and farm buildings.
But Mr Sharrock, a retired West Mercia Police officer, said he was not aware any officers searched the chamber, adding: "I certainly never took part in searching the septic tank.
"I walked past it to get to the river area for searches."
He added: "Nobody mentioned searching the tank."
Mr Sharrock described how media coverage about the discovery of human remains triggered a memory of what he now knew to have been the cesspit.
In a statement read to court, he said: "As soon as I saw an aerial view of the site, I remembered that I'd seen then, what I saw now."
He added: "I recall seeing a lump of concrete in the yard of the farmhouse.
"The picture in the news showed the area now surrounded by trees and bushes."
Giving evidence in the witness box, Mr Sharrock was asked by Mr Venables' QC Timothy Hannam about more details of the concrete-topped tank.
Mr Hannam asked: "How far were you from it in 1982, when you saw it?"
"Probably about 20 to 30 metres away," the retired officer replied.
Asked why he did not go over to the septic tank, Mr Sharrock said having grown up in city areas, a non-mains sewerage system "wasn't something I knew about".
"We had been directed to the woodland, and we were just on our way to that area.
"At the time, it just looked like a pad [area] of concrete and I didn't pay it any attention.
"The word is hindsight, really."
Mr Venables, of Elgar Drive, Kempsey, denies murdering his wife between 2 May 2 and 5 May 1982.
Prosecutors have claimed he "got away with murder" for nearly 40 years by disposing of Mrs Venables after rekindling a relationship with Lorraine Styles, who died in 2017.
The trial continues.
