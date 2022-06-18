Fat Theo: 'Comedy saved me after a brain haemorrhage'
- Published
A man who taught himself to be a comedian while recovering from a brain haemorrhage is opening a comedy club.
Anthony Theophanous, also known as Fat Theo, fell seriously ill in 2016 and was left suffering with amnesia.
As part of his rehabilitation, doctors suggested he find activities to rebuild pathways in his brain and he discovered a course on comedy.
The 42-year-old, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire said: "Comedy has saved me."
He said the brain haemorrhage, which was caused by high blood pressure, happened shortly after he returned from a holiday to Australia and Bali with his wife.
Doctors told the former pub-worker it was probably linked to stress and drinking and he was left with no memory and was unable to work.
"I basically had learn who I was again. It was so bad I forgot who my wife was," he said.
After spending months in hospital, he started an 18-month period of therapy with the Moor Green brain injury unit in Birmingham.
"I could have just spent my life being on disability," he said.
But he said he refused to give up, and with the support of the unit and his wife, who was caring for him, he looked for ways to improve his memory.
"I've always been a huge comedy fan, before my brain injury my wife and I travelled throughout the country watching big name stars such as Kevin Hart, Frankie Boyle, and Chris Rock," he said.
"I dreamt about being a comedian but my working life meant I was always too busy."
He found an intensive, eight-week comedy course, which doctors said would help with his short term memory and, amazingly, it worked.
As he grew in confidence and his memory slowly returned, he quickly caught the performing bug when he discovered people enjoyed his jokes.
He went on to organise comedy shows and "made some amazing connections within the UK comedy circuit" as a result.
"It was a big step for me and it allowed my wife to go back to work," he said.
When the opportunity came to take over a former nightclub in Redditch, he said he jumped at the opportunity.
Mr Theophanous said he was aware that running a club was "massively daunting" and he still relied on others, including his wife, to help him with the administration work.
But he said: "It's a dream for me, I went from not knowing who my wife was to owning my own comedy club."
Fat Theo's Comedy Club opens in Redditch on 12 August.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk