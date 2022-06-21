Former West Mercia PC charged with sexual assault
- Published
A former West Mercia Police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
Oliver Dines, 31, from Herefordshire, is to appear at Hereford Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of two counts of sexual assault by touching between October and November 2020.
He is alleged to have offended on duty against two women on separate occasions.
The charges follow an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.