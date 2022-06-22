Warning unprofitable bus routes in Worcestershire could be scrapped
Bus passengers in parts of Worcestershire could lose almost all services unless more people start using them, a travel operator has warned.
Diamond, run by parent company Rotala, said all but one of their routes in Kidderminster and Redditch were losing money.
In a letter to Worcestershire County Council, it said up to 30 services could be withdrawn without support.
The council said it was in talks with the operator over possible solutions.
'Commercial suicide'
Rotala said in the letter, also sent to local MPs and the Department for Transport, that passenger recovery rates was consistent with the industry at just over 80% compared to pre-Covid levels.
No routes in Kidderminster were profitable, the firm said, with only one making money in Redditch.
It said the industry was "very fortunate" to be supported by the government throughout the pandemic, but overall business was "heavily loss making" despite price rises and smaller routes.
"The situation now, post-Covid, is that we are faced with the commercial decision on whether or not to continue to fund services that are loss making or remove them entirely," the letter said.
"The losses are in excess of £1m per year. We cannot continue as we are because this is commercial suicide.
"This means that all commercial bus services in areas like Redditch and Kidderminster would be removed and would leave them without bus services at all."
Rotala is the largest provider in several areas in Worcestershire and said it could scrap up to 30 routes.
Conservative MP for Redditch, Rachel Maclean, said she had written to transport minister Grant Shapps on the issue and that she would "leave no stone unturned" to safeguard local bus services.
