Former West Mercia Police officer denies sex assaults
- Published
A former police officer has denied sexually assaulting two women.
Oliver Dines, 31, from Hereford, allegedly touched the women on separate occasions while working for West Mercia Police in Herefordshire in 2020.
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct alleged he met them through the course of his duties as a serving police constable.
He appeared at Worcester Crown Court where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault by touching.
He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at the same court on 20 July.
