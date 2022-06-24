Birmingham Panorama: Fly-tipping at National Trust site
An area of natural beauty has been labelled a "mess" due to fly-tipping.
Bin bags, loft insulation and car tyres have been dumped illegally at Birmingham Panorama in Frankley, Worcestershire, since January.
The National Trust, which owns the land, says it has asked the council for help, but due to potentially hazardous waste, a third party's assistance is needed.
Matt Toomer from Keep Redditch Tidy said rubbish continued to pile up.
He said he got in touch with both the National Trust and Bromsgrove District Council in March, but nothing had been done.
"What you can see [there] right now is just a mess," he explained.
"It's meant to be a great view point where you can look across the vista of Bartley Green reservoir, heading towards Birmingham city centre, but at the moment you can't get down there."
The National Trust last month said it was "frustrated" that charitable funds would have to be used to clear up "somebody else's waste", adding it had reported the issue to West Mercia Police.
The trust has since said there have been "positive conversations" with the council and that it is "hopeful that we will shortly see this waste removed and disposed of properly".
The West Mercia force has been approached for comment.
According to the National Trust, the council is having to liaise with the Environment Agency due to potentially hazardous waste at the site.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: "We can't use public funds to remove fly tipping on private land, and typically re-charge the landowner our costs if we have capacity and can help with labour."
