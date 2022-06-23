Zobaidah Salangy: Jail for husband who murdered wife and buried body
A man who murdered his wife and dumped her body in woodland has been jailed.
Zobaidah Salangy was buried in an unmarked grave near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire with the help of her husband's two brothers in March 2020.
Pizzeria owner Nezam Salangy, 44, was given a minimum term of 18 years.
Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 31, and Mohammed Yasin Salangy, 33, were convicted of assisting an offender and jailed on Thursday with their brother.
They received jail terms of six years and four years and nine moths respectively at Worcester Crown Court.
The court heard Mrs Salangy's body was not found for more than six months, despite a police dig in the area near Lower Bentley, which did not go deep enough into the ground.
She had been bound in curtain wire and wrapped in black bin bags along with a duvet cover, which matched pillow cases at the couple's home.
But because of the delays in finding her, it was subsequently impossible to establish the 28-year-old's cause of death.
Mrs Salangy had been a maths teacher in Afghanistan and had an arranged marriage with her husband in November 2012, before moving to the UK the following year.
The trial heard the couple had "argued bitterly" on 27 March, the day before Mrs Salangy disappeared before her husband then lied to police about her disappearance saying she had not returned from a run and that she had left him for another man.
Detectives later found a her phone that had been hidden in a pizza shop run by Mr Salangy, as well as a second device thought to have been used to arrange to hide her body with his brothers.
