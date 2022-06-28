Twins, 102, mark birthday with cheese sandwich
Twin sisters believed to be among the oldest in the UK have celebrated their 102nd birthday with a cheese sandwich.
Edith Dumbleton and Dorcas Tobin were born 45 minutes apart in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 28 June in 1920.
Mrs Dumbleton, who lives in Leysters, Herefordshire, and Mrs Tobin, who lives in Banbury, got together on Sunday for the pre-birthday sarnie.
But further festivities are planned in the form of a teacake, said Mrs Dumbleton's daughter, Chris Bemand.
She added that as the sisters lived 76 miles (128km) apart, the family tried to make sure they saw each other regularly.
"They spend a lot of time thinking about each other and I think there is that thought-bond there," Ms Bemand said.
"And they have both been a little bit unwell and we made the decision to get them down to see each other on Sunday and they are both incredibly different having seen each other.
"It was very low key... they had a cheese sandwich and a reminisce."
As for the big day itself, Ms Bemand explained: "Dorcas' great-great granddaughter is going to visit her.
"And we are just having a quiet day at home and we will perhaps go out to have a toasted teacake at a local tea house and that will be enough for mum."
She added it was "unbelievable" to note the changes the pair had seen during their lifetimes.
As for her mother's secret to reaching such an age, Ms Bemand said: "She always says the same thing when I ask her - they didn't have a lot, but what they had they really appreciated.
"And I think it is that bit about a slightly simpler life, where you value what you have got and you don't fret for the things you haven't got."
