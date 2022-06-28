Windows smashed with pellet gun near Worcester
Cars travelling on the M5 were shot at in a suspected pellet gun attack in Worcestershire, police said.
Shop windows and vehicles on other roads were among those targeted during a 30-minute spree on Monday.
The attacks are being linked and it is thought those responsible for the damage were in a white BMW 3 series, it said.
Det Sgt Luke Papps said: "Thankfully, no one was injured during these incidents."
He added: "I understand the concern caused to the local community and want to reassure residents that we're working to find those responsible and bring them to justice."
At about 16:30, a vehicle window was smashed while driving on the A449 between Ombersley and Claines.
Shortly after it was reported a shop window on Deansway, Worcester, had been shot at and a small ball bearing was later found inside the shop.
At about 16:50, reports came in of vehicle windows being shattered while driving on the M5 between junctions 5 and 7.
