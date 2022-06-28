Windows smashed with pellet gun near Worcester

Smashed windowWest Mercia Police
A shop window on Deansway, Worcester, had been shot at by what is believed to have been a pellet gun

Cars travelling on the M5 were shot at in a suspected pellet gun attack in Worcestershire, police said.

Shop windows and vehicles on other roads were among those targeted during a 30-minute spree on Monday.

The attacks are being linked and it is thought those responsible for the damage were in a white BMW 3 series, it said.

Det Sgt Luke Papps said: "Thankfully, no one was injured during these incidents."

He added: "I understand the concern caused to the local community and want to reassure residents that we're working to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

Getty Images
Vehicle windows were also shattered on the M5

At about 16:30, a vehicle window was smashed while driving on the A449 between Ombersley and Claines.

Shortly after it was reported a shop window on Deansway, Worcester, had been shot at and a small ball bearing was later found inside the shop.

At about 16:50, reports came in of vehicle windows being shattered while driving on the M5 between junctions 5 and 7.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics