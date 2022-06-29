Kempsey septic tank murder accused begins evidence
- Published
A farmer accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in a septic tank at their home 40 years ago has started to give evidence.
David Venables, 89, denies killing Brenda Venables in 1982 and disposing her body at their Worcestershire home shortly, after rekindling an affair.
Mrs Venables' remains were found in the underground cesspit in 2019.
He said they met at young farmers club social in 1957, when when he was 25 and she was 23.
Jurors at Worcester Crown Court heard they had danced together and got to know each other.
"There'd be drinks. Usually sandwiches and trifle," he said.
Mr Venables said she was good company and that they got on well, seeing each other once every 10 days at first and enjoyed going to shows and days out.
He worked on his family's farm in Kempsey, along with his brother, rearing 3,000 pigs a year, growing plants and vegetables, and having 436 acres of arable and grass land.
Brenda lived in Rushock, between Bromsgrove and Droitwich, and the couple married in June 1960, the court heard.
A year later they moved into a home built for the couple on the farm. Mr Venables's father gave him the land for a marital home as the oldest of his two sons.
He told the court he had the septic tank built in the ground of the house.
Mr Venables, of Elgar Drive in Kempsey, denies murdering his wife between 2 May and 5 May 1982.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk