Murder-accused David Venables 'emotionless' when wife vanished
- Published
A murder-accused farmer described as calm when his wife vanished told a court he was "not one to show emotion".
David Venables, 89, is on trial for murdering his wife Brenda and dumping her body in a septic tank at their home in Worcestershire in 1982.
During a police investigation, officers noted he was "emotionless" during the search for Mrs Venables, whose remains were undiscovered until 2019.
Mr Venables denies murder and insisted he was "very worried" at the time.
"I've never been one to show a lot of emotion - ever," he said, giving evidence at Worcester Crown Court.
"I was very concerned about it, and very worried, but I'm not a person to show emotion."
Mrs Venables was last seen at their home in Kempsey in May 40 years ago. The trial previously heard her disappearance came shortly after her husband rekindled a long-standing affair with another woman.
Asked by his defence barrister Timothy Hannam QC about accounts recalling his attitude that "life went on", Mr Venables, of Elgar Drive, Kempsey, said that was correct "up to a point".
"I had got a job to do," he said. "We just had to get on with what we were doing."
He told jurors it never entered his mind to tell police about the septic tank at the farm where his wife was eventually found, saying instead an officer had searched it twice and found nothing.
"I saw him actually searching it," he said. "The policeman came to the door, said 'I've searched the tank and I'm quite satisfied there's nothing in there'."
When asked "did you kill your wife?", Mr Venables replied "no".
"Did you put her body in the septic tank?" Mr Hannam then asked, to which Mr Venables answered "never".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk