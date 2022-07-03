Police watchdog to probe 'medical episode' during Worcester arrest
A police force has referred itself to a watchdog after a man suffered a "medical episode" during an arrest in Worcester.
West Mercia Police said officers were called to Great Oaty Gardens to reports of a disturbance in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The arrested man remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
An independent investigation will be carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Two officers sustained injuries as they attempted to make an arrest, the force added.
A cordon remains in place at the scene.
