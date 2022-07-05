Queen's Baton Relay heads to Hereford
The Queen's Baton Relay is set to reach Hereford later, with 23 days to go before the Commonwealth Games.
Cameron Wood, 25, who is among nine people carrying the baton in the city, said it was an "honour".
Mr Wood, who has been a voice for disabled and young people, said it was the "icing on the cake" after carrying the Paralympic flame in 2012.
The baton is to do a loop of the city before travelling to Gloucester by canoe.
Residents have been asked to line the route which starts from Hereford Cathedral at 14:45 BST.
It includes Bridge Street, St Martins Avenue over Victoria Bridge, through Castle Green and Quay Street before returning to the cathedral.
There will also be activities at Bishops Meadow.
The baton ends its 294-day journey in Birmingham on 28 July, in time for the opening ceremony.
'Exciting' honour
Mr Wood, of Hereford, was 16 when he was the county's torchbearer for the Paralympic flame.
And as the winner of the regional Riding for the Disabled Championship, he took part on horseback.
"I won't be on horseback but it will still be tremendously exciting," he said, adding he felt "nervous but excited".
He is also looking forward to his 13 year-old sister watching the event with his parents.
"She was only three last time, so at least she will remember now," he said.
Mr Wood, who has cerebral palsy and is visually impaired, set up the Young Person's Network to speak up for youngsters who have disabilities and illnesses in their dealings with the NHS and other bodies.
"What I found is that young people want to be treated like adults, they want to go to medical appointments on their own," he said.
"What happens is parents and guardians become the voice for their children," he said.
His work has also included trying to improve accessibility for wheelchair users in Herefordshire, explaining that improvements such as dropped curves give young disabled people more independence and improve their "quality of life".
He also helped launch a podcast as Hereford FA Youth Council's chairman. It aimed to helped youngsters, who were unable to play football and see friends during the pandemic, feel less isolated.
Ash Winter, 40, also from the city, is among other baton-bearers nominated because of their inspirational work.
Mr Winter, who is visually impaired because of keratoconus, has raised awareness and money for Fight for Sight through a book and adventures, including Arctic expeditions and triathlons.
"I took it upon myself to try and do things out of the ordinary to try and inspire others with the condition who were diagnosed at a younger age," he said.
He said he was "over the moon" to be chosen as a baton-bearer.
"To be part of the baton journey, it's just a wonderful experience," he said. "I haven't stopped smiling since I've been told to be honest and it's something I am really looking forward to doing."