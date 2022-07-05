Hereford woman charged with attempted murder after alleged assault
A woman has been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody after a man was injured.
The man was taken to hospital after officers were called to an alleged assault in Rothesay Mead, Hereford, on Sunday evening.
Samantha Smith, 55, of Waterfield Road, Hereford, was charged with attempted murder and appeared before Kidderminster magistrates, police said.
She is due to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 8 August.
"A 59-year-old man injured during the incident is in a stable condition in hospital," West Mercia Police added.
