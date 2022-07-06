Sajid Javid resignation: 'He's stood up for the rest of the country'
Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, citing a lack of confidence in Prime Minster Boris Johnson's leadership. But what is the reaction in his constituency?
Do voters there see him as a potential next prime minister if Mr Johnson were to also resign, or have residents had their fill of politics?
The MP has eaten in Ben Ascot's local restaurant in the town and he said Mr Javid supported his local community and had been "pivotal" to the local area.
He unanimously gave his backing to him to stand as prime minster.
"He's doing the right things for Bromsgrove, in my opinion, so maybe he'll do the right thing for the country," said Mr Ascot.
He said he also approved of Rishi Sunak, who stood down as chancellor minutes after Mr Javid posted his resignation letter on Tuesday evening.
The ministers quit after Mr Johnson apologised for appointing Chris Pincher to a government role despite being told about a misconduct complaint against the Tamworth MP..
It has triggered other resignations but several other ministers have given their full backing to the PM.
'Got my backing'
Mr Ascot said Mr Johnson, had had a "massive job" on his hands, but now "people want him out".
"Hopefully they've dropped out because they've seen the bigger picture and maybe he's [Boris Johnson] going to move out and they'll move back in again and run the country," he added.
"I'd like Rishi back in and Sajid.
"Sajid's been pivotal to this area. He's been helpful; so whatever they've got planned they'll do it right.... Sajid has got my backing and so has Rishi."
Mr Javid became the MP for Bromsgrove in 2010.
He previously served as home secretary under former Prime Minister Theresa May and in 2019 was promoted to chancellor by Boris Johnson, but resigned a year later following tensions with the prime minister's then-advisor Dominic Cummings.
Former day hospice worker Theresa Cutler, from Lickey End, said she was not too surprised to see Mr Javid had quit his cabinet role as "Boris had made too many mistakes".
Mr Javid was "a good man who had done the right thing", she said, and previously supported the hospice she had worked at.
"He says what he thinks and he follows through on what he says," she said.
"I think he should stand [as prime minister]."
Jo Wright, from Inkberrow, said she had also met him through her work at Primrose Hospice to which Mr Javid was an ambassador.
She gave him her full support saying he was "true to his word".
"Fair play to Sajid," she said.
"He's a lovely man. What Sajid says, he follows through with. He's stood up for the rest of the country.
"He's true to his word. He's all for the people - Sajid has been honest where Boris hasn't been honest."
Cycling fan Dean Tilley, from Aston Fields, said although the majority of the town backed Mr Javid as their MP, he was not sure who he would vote for in the next election because of the recent behaviour of the government and its leader.
"I've lost complete faith in most politicians that we have to listen to day in and day out," he said.
"The country is in a mess and we've been lied to."
His friend Darren Bying said he was also disillusioned.
"It's been a mess over the last year or so with Partygate and other things and as a Tory man myself, even I've lost faith in what Boris is doing," he said.
"The resignations - they're two big names and it doesn't bode well for his premiership... it's even pushing the most avid of Tory voters like myself."
Phil Richards, from the town, seems so confident in his MP he has placed a £100 bet on him being the next PM.
He said Mr Johnson had had enough chances and "they need to get someone else in".
"He's not the only one - I've got a bet on [Liz] Truss as well," he said.
"But Sajid has got a bit of integrity... the government don't really explain very well what they're doing."
