'Cocoon' for babies with jaundice used in Herefordshire
A cocoon that bathes babies who have jaundice in a special light, helping parents care for newborns at home, has been used in Herefordshire.
Otis, who was was born a month early, spent a few days in the Special Care Baby Unit at Hereford County Hospital and was then diagnosed with jaundice.
His mother Emma Jones was delighted to take the Bil-cocoon home and said he "looked like a little glow worm" in it.
Symptoms of jaundice include yellowing of the skin and sleepiness.
It is caused by a build-up of bilirubin in a baby's blood and the phototherapy treatment helps the liver break down and remove the bilirubin, Wye Valley NHS Trust said.
Otis, who was born weighing 6lb 8oz (2.9kg) began showing signs of jaundice a few days after he was born and on the fourth day, when he was due to go home, he needed treatment for it.
Ms Jones, of Kingstone, said he needed "extensive medical interventions to help with his breathing" following his birth.
"We felt we had turned a corner and were planning on going home the morning he was diagnosed with jaundice," she said.
"When they said we could have the treatment at home we were overjoyed."
She said her son was "really cosy" in the cocoon which was easy to use.
He wasn't in any distress at all. We were still able to have cuddles and continue breastfeeding while he was receiving his treatment," she said.
Ms Jones, a nurse, said: "Being on the other side as a parent of a sick baby was completely terrifying. The support they gave both to Otis and myself was so incredible."
It is planned that babies who developed jaundice in the first couple of weeks following birth will go home with the treatment and be followed up by a community neonatal outreach team, said SCBU ward manager Elaine Evans.
