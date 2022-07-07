Pair held after reports of firearms incident in Kidderminster
- Published
Two men have been arrested after reports of a firearms incident in Kidderminster.
Police were sent to Stourport Road in the town at about 13:00 BST after members of the public said a man had been injured.
Following a search, a BB gun was located at a nearby address and the men were arrested, West Mercia Police said.
A 36-year-old man was found to have suffered minor leg injuries during the incident.
A number of roads were closed as officers conducted searches, but they have since reopened.
The men aged 24 and 49 remain in custody awaiting questioning, the force added.
Insp David King said: "This was probably quite a scary incident for members of the public who were going about their normal business.
"I would like to thank them for their patience during the incident and reassure them that them that there is no wider threat to the community."
Extra patrols will be conducted in the area, he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk