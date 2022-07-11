Hereford and Worcester Fire Service to boost medical training
A fire service wants to hire an "experienced paramedic" to give its firefighters medical training.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it was "undergoing significant cultural change" and wanted a medical professional to lead courses.
Currently, medical courses are run by firefighters themselves.
The scheme calls for training in how to deal with road collisions and hazardous materials.
The fire service added it wanted to offer specialised training for its water rescue, rope rescue and urban search and rescue teams.
The course leader would be based at its training centre in Droitwich and be offered up to £43,570 a year, plus allowances.
It said applicants must be a registered paramedic.
