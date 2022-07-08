Leigh Sinton set for new homes after council overruled
Up to 45 new homes may be built in a village after a government planning inspector overruled a council.
Malvern District Council had said the plan for Leigh Sinton would ruin the gap between it and Malvern Link and "harmfully encroach" on countryside.
However, the inspector disagreed about the plans from Lone Star Land.
Councillor Sarah Rouse said: "It is so disappointing that the government appeal inspector overruled local wishes."
The councillor, who represents the Alfrick and Leigh ward on the Worcestershire council, added: "It expands the village in the wrong direction and creates an isolated cul-de-sac," the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
She said the inspectorate's focus "appears to be on the build, build, build, ignoring the fact that so-called affordable homes are anything but affordable".
Almost 70 objections were put forward by Leigh Sinton residents during a public consultation.
Several other plans for the village have been put forward or built recently including two by housing association Bromford for 35 and 24 homes and a 52-home proposal, LDRS reported.