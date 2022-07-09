Garage fire completely destroys two homes in Leominster
- Published
Two semi-detached houses in Leominster have been destroyed after flames spread from a fire in a garage.
Emergency services were called to the "rapidly developing fire" in Buckfield Road, at 18:06 BST on Friday.
Crews fought the blaze overnight as two houses were "well alight" and flames threatened to spread to two others, the fire service said.
No casualties were reported, Hereford Fire and Rescue Service added.
"Although two properties were significantly damaged by fire the two adjoining properties have been saved by the hard work of fire crews," said group commander Dave Swallow.
