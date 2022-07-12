Plan to turn Raglan House in Ross-on-Wye into flats
A renewed bid has been put forward to turn an 18th Century, Grade II-listed building into flats and a shop or café.
Three-storey Raglan House is in a prominent position on Broad Street, Ross-on-Wye.
Local developer Alan Porter Ltd has applied to change the premises, home to the six-room Hotel 17 and Cellar Bar.
Under the plans before Herefordshire Council, the ground floor restaurant and kitchen would become a "shop/café".
One flat would be built on the ground floor and two more would be on the upper two floors.
"This will simplify the layout, make more cohesive use of the original structure, and get rid of many relatively recent internal stud partitions," the application says.
The application appeared to be similar to one approved in late 2019, backed by the town council, which was not taken forward, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The frontage would remain unchanged under the scheme, but a single-storey extension would be built to the rear.
As things stand, there would be no private parking spaces.
Comments on the current application can be made until 4 August.
