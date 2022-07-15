David Venables guilty of wife's septic tank murder 40 years ago
A retired farmer who killed his wife 40 years ago and hid her body in a septic tank, where it remained for decades, has been convicted of her murder.
David Venables, now 89, killed Brenda Venables after restarting an affair with another woman.
Mrs Venables' remains were found in 2019 inside the tank in the grounds of their former home in Worcestershire.
Jurors heard Venables had been in a relationship with his mother's former carer at the time of the killing.
Venables, of Elgar Drive, Kempsey, had denied killing his wife between 2 and 5 May 1982.
He had claimed serial killer Fred West may have been responsible, after reporting her disappearance to police on saying he was unable to find her.
The jury heard his affair with carer Lorraine Styles had started around 1967 and continued on and off.
