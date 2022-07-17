UK Heatwave: Earlier bin collections to temper impact
Refuse workers are to start their rounds earlier in the morning amid concerns about soaring temperatures.
Bin collections across the West Midlands including in Herefordshire, Bromsgrove and Dudley will start from 06:00 BST to allow crews to do more work in the cooler part of the day.
A Met Office extreme heat warning is in place until Tuesday, with temperatures due to peak in excess of 35C (95F).
The high temperatures mean there could be a danger to life or serious illness.
Bromsgrove District Council said bringing rubbish and recycling collections forward by an hour would better protect its staff while maintaining a full service.
"The extra hour will allow our crews to do more work during the cooler part of the day, as their work is particularly physical and starting earlier will help us ensure their safety during this extreme warm weather," a spokesperson said.
Residents have been urged to put their refuse out by 05:30 on the day, or the night before their usual collections.
"This is only a temporary change for the dates stated," a spokesperson for Herefordshire Council said.
"We apologise in advance if we disturb you by making collections a little earlier."
Other councils that have announced changes to collection times include Redditch, Stoke-on-Trent and Nuneaton and Bedworth.
The Met Office warned of possible "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure" and people have been urged to take precautions such as staying hydrated, keeping curtains closed and staying out of the sun in the middle of the day.
