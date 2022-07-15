Long delays on M5 near Worcester after van fire
Drivers are being warned of long delays on the M5 motorway in Worcestershire after a van caught fire.
The furniture van was travelling southbound between Junctions Five at Droitwich Spa and Six for Worcester at about 14:45 BST, the fire service said.
Traffic was brought to a standstill while firefighters brought the blaze under control.
National Highways said the southbound side of the motorway had been shut and warned of five miles of congestion.
