Lickey Hills fire: Large fire breaks out on country park
A large fire has broken out on grassland at the Lickey Hills Country Park.
Six appliances are currently tackling the blaze at the beauty spot on the edge of Birmingham, which broke out at 13:15 BST.
About 400 sqm (4,305 sq ft) of land is on fire at Rose Hill, in Rednal. The cause has not been confirmed.
Crews from Hereford and Worcester were joined by Kings Norton, Woodgate Valley and Northfield to fight the fire.
