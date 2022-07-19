Yellow lines to be removed from busy Worcester roads after failed trial
- Published
Yellow lines are set to be removed from two busy city roads after a trial to improve traffic flow had "little impact".
Single yellow lines were painted on London Road and Bromyard Road in Worcester as part of a six-month trial by Worcestershire County Council.
It was expected to speed up traffic and reduce delays for buses using the busy city routes.
The council said it took the decision after "reviewing all the data".
The move has been described as "victory for people power" by councillors.
The county council said data from the trial showed the move had "not produced significant savings in vehicular journey times or reduced congestion to warrant the changes to be made permanent".
Labour county councillors Lynn Denham and Richard Udall had opposed the temporary measures last August, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.
"In advance of this trial, residents told me loud and clear that single yellow lines on London Road would bring no benefit, but would increase risk to pedestrians," Ms Denham said.
Mr Udall added: "We are delighted that resident concerns have been vindicated."
A spokesperson for the council said: "We have now reviewed all the data and taken the decision, based on that information, to remove the lines as they have had little impact on traffic flows in the area."
