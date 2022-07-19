Lickey Hills fire: Crews contain beauty spot blaze
Wildfire on a huge swathe of a country park has left behind a scene of "devastation", firefighters say.
At the height of the Lickey Hills blaze on the edge of Birmingham on Monday, about 60 firefighters battled the flames.
The fire burned across an area of approximately 538,000 sq ft (50,000 square metres).
Group commander Adrian Farmer from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service said it was "extremely challenging".
A "large number" of firefighters worked through the night and managed to contain the flames which broke out in the Rose Hill area of the site at about 13:15 BST on Monday.
Mr Farmer said: "It was not only extremely hot, but the terrain there is very steep with very thick undergrowth so the crews were having to run out the hose by hand up very steep hills over very long distances."
Watch commander Mike Long tweeted on Tuesday morning that sun rise had shown the "true devastation of the fire".
A number of fire engines and specialist off-road vehicles were expected to remain at the site "for a considerable about of time," Mr Farmer said.
"At least 24 and maybe 48 hours, continuing to damp down."
Specialist fire investigation officers also remain at the scene.
Evacuations on Monday evening saw 15 people leave properties but they had since been able to return, the fire service confirmed.
Due to a large amount of smoke in the area, the fire service has advised residents to keep their doors and windows closed.
The B4120 Lickey Road remains closed between Cofton Roundabout & Leach Green Lane.
