David Venables jailed for wife's septic tank murder

David Venables killed his wife Brenda after rekindling an affair with another woman

A retired farmer who murdered his wife before concealing her remains in a septic tank has been jailed for life.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Brenda Venables vanished from the home she shared with her husband David in Kempsey, Worcestershire, in 1982.

Her remains were found inside the tank on the couple's farm in 2019 and Venables was charged with her murder.

During his trial it was revealed Venables, now 89, killed his wife after rekindling a longstanding affair.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled he must serve a minimum of 18 years.

