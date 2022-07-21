River Wye: Dead fish found in Herefordshire due to hot weather
A number of fish have been found dead in a body of water in Herefordshire due to warm weather, the Environment Agency has said.
The remains of salmon and a barbel were discovered floating in the River Wye.
As a heatwave gripped the UK this week, dissolved oxygen levels in the water has had a negative impact on wildlife.
The agency said it would continue to monitor the situation over the coming days but expects further reports of dead fish.
Hot and sunny weather triggers algal blooms, which can reduce dissolved oxygen levels in water leading to fish becoming distressed and, in some cases, dying, the government body warned.
Julian Lane from the Ross-on-Wye Angling Association, said the river was witnessing its "lowest levels in a generation".
"I've been fishing here for 40 years and I've never seen it this low," the 49-year-old committee member said.
The organisation had suspended fishing on the river in amid concerns over the hot weather.
The water temperature currently is at about 24C (75F) and oxygen levels were returning, Mr Lane said.
"But we're being predicted another heatwave later in the month with no significant rain on the horizon."
Extra water was pumped into the river from the Elan Dam at the weekend, raising the river levels by about 10cm, he said.
"We don't know yet, but it looks as if it could have stopped a major fish kill," Mr Lane said.
"As someone who has spent much of my life on the river, it's extremely difficult to watch."
On Tuesday, the UK has recorded temperatures of over 40C (104F) for the first time.
In Shropshire, almost 100 brown trout and Atlantic salmon had to be rescued from the "dried-up" River Redlake in Bucknell and relocated further downstream.
