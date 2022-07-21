Arrests after armed police search Evesham for man with gun
Two men have been arrested after armed police were called out to reports of a man carrying a gun.
The officers were sent to the Crown Meadow area of Evesham, Worcestershire, at about 19:00 BST on Wednesday, West Mercia Police said.
Nobody was hurt and after a search of the area, an air weapon was found.
The two men, aged 36 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of carrying a firearm in a public place and remain in custody.
The force said officers would remain in the area but there was no wider risk to the public.
