Canal safety events in Worcester and Birmingham
- Published
Safety events are taking place in Worcester and Birmingham to teach people how to help someone struggling in water.
They are part of a nationwide campaign by the National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) to halve by 2026 the number of people who accidentally drown.
The move comes amid concern about people entering water to cool off.
Organiser, the Canal and River Trust, said it was especially worried about people jumping into canals.
It said young people in Worcester often jumped off the bridge at lock eight of the Worcester and Birmingham Canal and would hold one of the safety events there.
The trust will also carry out demonstrations at the Arena steps next to the same canal in Birmingham.
The three-step advice for those spotting someone in peril is to immediately phone 999 and ask for the fire service if inland, encourage the person at risk to try to relax and float on their back, and to throw them something nearby which could be used as a floatation advice.
The NWSF said most accidental drownings occurred inland and in 2021, inland drownings were more than double the number that happened by the coast.
The majority of those who died, 82%, were men.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk