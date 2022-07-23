Droitwich brine baths to return as hotel plans approved
Brine baths are set to return to a town after planning permission was granted.
On Thursday, plans were approved to convert Droitwich's Raven Hotel to 48 homes and flats, and includes development of the brine baths
The baths used water from a natural salt water spring but have been closed since 2009 because of problems with the upkeep of the building.
Councillor Bill Moy, from the campaign group Save Our Brine Baths, said he was "ecstatic".
He said the group has arranged a contract with the developer to take over the baths, and will now be raising money to pay for the scheme.
Droitwich Spa became the only saltwater spa town in Britain when John Corbett created the first spa, St Andrew's Brine Baths, in 1887 as part of the Raven Hotel.
The first baths opened in the 1830s, taking advantage of the natural brine springs that have been used in the town since Roman times.
They were later owned by the the private BMI Droitwich Spa Hospital which closed them saying they were no longer fit for purpose.
The Raven Hotel, the Local Democracy Service said, parts of which date back to the 16th century, has been empty since 2010 and vandalised several times.
In a report to Wychavon District Council's planning committee, it said the proposal would "rescue this important listed building and revitalise a key site within the Droitwich conservation area".
Bob Brookes, from Worcestershire County Council, said: "This is fantastic, for a long time I have been very keen to restore our unique brine heritage.
"Hopefully now we are going to get our brine baths back."
He said the development will give a new "vibrancy" to the town centre and hope the brine baths will increase tourism.
