Concerns over Worcester Racecourse live music bid
Concerns have been raised over plans to stage live music and sell alcohol at Worcester Racecourse until almost midnight.
Some residents who live nearby say if approved, the plans would cause a "huge nuisance" and prevent people from sleeping.
Applicant, Worcester City Council, is looking for measures allowing up to 12,000 people to be served.
A licensing subcommittee meets to discuss the plans on 27 July.
The council owns the public area of the racecourse in Grand Stand Road, and seeks to sell alcohol and stage live music from 09:00 until 23:30.
An old licence in place since 2008 allowed live music and alcohol to be sold during the same requested hours on 12 days a year.
The council is seeking the same terms, and has been forced to re-apply after permissions lapsed due to an "internal administrative error", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But some residents are using the opportunity to call for change.
In documents, one resident said: "Granting a music licence for the racecourse up to 23:30 BST would cause a huge noise nuisance for those of us living on both sides of the river, across which sound carries really easily. I strongly object to this proposal.
"If a licence were to be granted it should be for a strictly limited number of special occasions and should not be allowed past 10pm."
Another objector said he wanted the premises to be fully soundproofed, and also called for restriction on sound levels.
"I'm sure you can understand whenever there is a funfair or entertainment in Pitchcroft the sound is carried a long way from the original source, and increases incrementally as the evening goes on," he said.
