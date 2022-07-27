Jasper Carrott artwork mistakenly sold for £20 by Bewdley charity shop
An artwork of comedian Jasper Carrott made using his hair, fingerprints, blood and spit has been mistakenly sold for £20 by a charity shop.
The piece, by artist Hilary J Baker was on display at KEMP Hospice's Bewdley shop as part of an art trail.
Ms Baker said despite a sign saying it was not for sale, it was lifted from the wall and taken to the till by a female shopper.
The hospice charity has launched an urgent appeal for its return.
Ms Baker said she had known the Birmingham-born comedian for several years, adding that he had a "fantastic face for this sort of process".
The forensic etching print, she said, had taken a number of visits to her studio.
Her commissions, she added, usually begin at £5,000.
"When I first discovered it was gone, I was really shocked to be honest," Ms Baker said.
She and the charity are appealing for the purchaser, who bought the work on 13 July, to come forward and return it in exchange for a refund so it can be returned to Ms Baker "as swiftly as possible".
Caroline Beech, CEO of KEMP Hospice said: " We were devastated to learn that this genuine and unfortunate mistake had occurred, and everyone across the whole team is very concerned to see Hilary reunited with her picture as soon as possible."
"We have exhausted all avenues of tracking the picture down, which is why we are now appealing for help from our local community," Gary Barnes, head of retail at the hospice charity, said.
"We hope that the person who purchased the picture will understand and will get in touch to help us reunite it with Hilary."
