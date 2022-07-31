Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder
Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder.
Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009.
Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts, his remains have never been found.
Thirteen years on, West Mercia Police urged anyone with information to "help bring his family some closure".
His mother, Lucy Richards, previously said her "life is made so much harder by not being able to lay him to rest".
Police believe Mr Richards was subjected to a "merciless and sustained attack" in the village of Cleeve Prior in 2009.
It is thought his body was taken to Warwickshire but searches of land in Corley in 2018 and 2020 were unsuccessful.
