Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford.
The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way.
It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST.
The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk or the Hunderton Estate, said police appealing for anyone who may have CCTV footage of Bridge Street, King Street or the estate.
Det Ch Insp Mark Peters from the West Mercia force also asked for anyone to come forward who may have used the river path in the early hours of Sunday, "no matter how insignificant you feel your information could be".
He added: "We understand that this incident will be very worrying to the local community and I want to reassure the public that we have been and continue to take it very seriously, and that there is likely to be an increased police presence in these areas while we continue with our investigations."
