Darrell Meekcom: Man who 'mooned' speed camera cleared of offence
- Published
A man who allegedly bared his bottom at a speed camera as part of a "bucket list" has been found not guilty of a public order offence.
Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Kidderminster, was arrested in November 2021 and subsequently charged.
At Redditch magistrates' court on Tuesday, he was cleared of the public order offence.
Two charges of using insulting language, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer were dropped.
Mr Meekcom previously told the BBC he had multiple system atrophy, heart disease, kidney failure and Parkinson's Disease, and after his diagnosis came up with a so-called bucket list of things he wanted to do before he died.
He said he decided to target the mobile speed camera van on Stourbridge Road in Kidderminster after he had been "caught by them a couple of times for silly speeds like 35mph in a 30 zone and it always bugged me".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk