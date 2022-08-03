M5 closure: Two multi-vehicle crashes in Worcestershire

Two serious crashes involving multiple vehicles have closed a stretch of the M5 motorway in Worcestershire.
Six people were injured when an HGV crashed with a people carrier at about 03:00 BST between junctions 8 and 7, said the fire service.
Four lorries then crashed at the same site at about 04:30, closing the northbound carriageway.
The section of road was expected to remain closed throughout the day for an investigation, police said.
One lane is also closed southbound between the junctions.
Emergency services have been asked for comment on the condition of those involved in the second crash.
Traffic trapped within the closure is being turned around.
About100 litres (22 gallons) of diesel has also been spilled on the carriageway, travel firm Inrix is reporting.
A diversion, in operation via the M50 and the A38 through Upton-upon-Severn, was heavily congested, said National Highways.
