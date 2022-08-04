Plans for £1.4m Hereford cycle hub set for approval
Plans for a £1.4m cycling centre have been recommended for approval.
The Hereford Cycle Hub, proposed for a site on Holmer Road in the city, would cater for beginner cyclists as well as competitive road racers and mountain bikers.
If approved, it would feature a loop circuit that would be 1km long.
Herefordshire Council's planning officers recommended the plans be given the green light at the authority's planning meeting next week.
The bid has the backing of British Cycling and Sport England, with both Herefordshire Council and Hereford City Council also due to contribute to the cost, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However there has been an objection from Hereford Racecourse which raised concerns about the impact of the planned crossings over the course and the potential compacting of its surface, as well as concerns about drainage and access.
But in a report to the meeting, the council's planning officer said given the "the significant health and social wellbeing benefits that will result", overall the scheme should go ahead.
Officers did however recommend a condition requiring a landscape scheme to be submitted and approved before work begins.