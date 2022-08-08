Funding agreed for A38 improvements in Bromsgrove
Funding for a package to upgrade part of the A38 in Worcestershire has been approved by the government.
The works will improve a 7.5 mile (12km) stretch of the route near Bromsgrove, between the M5 Junction 4 and the A38/B4094.
A new cycle and pedestrian corridor will also be built along with new crossings and overbridges.
The £43m investment is set to help improve journeys around Bromsgrove, the county council said.
It said the route was often congested at rush hour and the improvements would ease traffic flow by installing new lanes at junctions and widening the existing road.
Residents have been affected by congestion in the area "for too long," said transport minister Baroness Vere.
"That's why we're investing more than £43m, providing a huge boost to the area's economy and ensuring people can get around the region quicker and easier," she said.
It is also hoped the scheme will support more than 1,000 new jobs and generate millions for the local economy.
Construction is expected to start in January 2023 with the scheme opening to the public by the end of 2025.
